Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, August 12, 2018

The late Mary Desmond

The death has occurred of Mary Desmond (née Lynch), 'Comeragh', Cardenton, Athy, Kildare. Formerly of Glenpatrick, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. Mother of the Late Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, family Breda, Anne, Moira, Gerard, son-in-law Séan, grand-children Maria, Niall, David, Liam, Shane and Cathal, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy from 2pm today (Sunday) with prayers at 5pm. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Monday in the Chapel in St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy followed by burial in Gammonsfield Cemetery, Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Cheile Unit, St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy.

The late Martin Hayes

The death has occurred of Martin Hayes, Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary. Unexpectedly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, brother Robert, sister Mary and Hannah, (The Ryan Family, Grangelough, John, Mary, Martin, William and Ann). mother-in-law Ann Kiely, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home this Tuesday evening from 4 o'clock to 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please

The late Martin Murphy

The death has occurred of Martin Murphy, Ballinamona, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, in the tender care of the management and staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh. Predeceased by his beloved sister Nora and his brother John. Deeply regretted by his sister in law Gertie. Will be sadly missed by his many cousins, neighbours, relatives the residents of ashlawn Nursing home and kind friends.

Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing home (E45 FA31) this Sunday from 5 o'c with removal at 6.30 o'c to arrive to Grennanstown Church at 7 o'c. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 o'c followed by burial in the church grounds.

The late Alice O'Brien

The death has occurred of Alice O'Brien (née O'Meara) late of McDonagh Crescent, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Alec, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Beloved mother of Jimmy, Johnny, Anne, Noel and Elizabeth. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sisters Ena and Phyllis, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to SS Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Monday at 1.00pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

The late Una O'Sullivan

The death has occurred of Una O'Sullivan (née Dagg) late of "Castle View", Cudville and Rocky O`Sullivan`s Bar, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, sisters Nancy and Kathy and brother Sean. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Jim, daughter Noreen (Walsh), (England), sister Maura (Chicago), daughter-in-law Noreen, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Aoife, Philip, Dearbhla and Sarah, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law, Cyril, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4.30pm until 7pm followed by Removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11 o'c with burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to TLC4CF. House private please.

The late Kelsey Begley

The death has occurred of Kelsey Begley late of Upper Main Steet, Ballyporeen, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving parents and family. Reposing on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm at her parents residence. Mass for the Angels on Monday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Burial afterwards in new cemetery.

The late Thomas Bourke

The death has occurred of Thomas Bourke late of Greenfields, Cappawhite, Tipperary. Thomas (known as Tom Taylor). Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Nora (Costello), Teresa O’Grady (Westport) and Annie Griffin, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Annie’s & Martin Griffin’s residence Scarrough, Annacarty, Sunday evening from 5 o’c until 7.30 o’c; arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cappawhite for Requiem Mass Monday morning at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Cappawhite cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice. House private on Monday morning please.

The late Eileen Hogan-Doyle

The death has occurred of Eileen Hogan-Doyle (née Maher) late of Seapark, Lahinch, Clare / Clonmel, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her daughter Yvonne, son Michael, daughter-in-law Edie, her dear grandchildren Michelle, Cathy, Sinead and John and her loving great grandchildren, Abbie, Harry, Calum, Leo and Penny and all her friends and relatives. R.I.P Reposing at Linnane's Funeral Home, Ennistymon on Sunday evening from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Lahinch Church. Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery in Ennistymon.