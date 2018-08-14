Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, August 14, 2018

The late Eddie Kelly

The death has occurred of Eddie Kelly late of Kelly`s Corner, Mitchel Street, Clonmel, Tipperary / Palmerstown, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving brother Martin, sisters Edna and Angela and partners, sister-in-law Marian, nieces, nephews, god-children Martina and David, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Cremation will take place on Thursday, 16th August 2018, at 1pm in Newlands Cross, Dublin. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to St. Bridget’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

The late John Joseph Daly

The death has occurred of John Joseph Daly late of Cardiff and formerly Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Tipperary / Borris, Carlow / Kildare. Deeply regretted by his wife Carmel, daughters Ann Marie (Doyle, Borris Co Carlow), Joan (Jones, Calverstown, Co. Kildare) and Nuala, son Sean, grandchildren Sinead, Mellissa, Niamh, Laoise, Joseph, Amy, Shannon, P.J, Shay, Zac and Alexis, sons-in-law Padraig, Jonah and Gareth, daughter-in-law Andrea, sister Kathleen, brother-in-law Wattie, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Sunday, 19th August, in St. Peter's Church, Moycarkey, Thurles at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter's New Cemetery, Moycarkey.The late Eddie Dunne

The death has occurred of Eddie Dunne late of Derheen and formerly 46 Childers Park, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, mother Peggy, father Ned, sisters Sandra and Suzie (Connors), nieces Shauna and Naoimi, brother-in-law Noel, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing at his parents' residence (46 Childers Park) on Tuesday, 14th August, from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church on Wednesday, 15th August, at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The late Johnny Martin

The death has occurred of Johnny Martin late of Brodeen Cottages, Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Kitty, son John, daughters Annemarie and Audrey, grandchildren Kate, Áine, Emma, Lily, Shauna and Donagh, sons-in-law Cathal and Bertie, daughter-in-law Sinead, sister Maureen, brothers Patsy, Eddie, Mossy and Tommy, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends. Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary tomorrow, Tuesday evening, from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm and funeral afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery.

The late Elizabeth McCann

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) McCann (née Davy) late of Ranelagh, Dublin and originally form Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of Michael and loving and proud Mother of Michael-James, Simon and Belinda and adoring grandmother of Chloe and Oisin. Deeply mourned and will be very sadly missed by her family, her brother Jimmy, her sisters Cait and Tess, extended family, neighbours, and a large circle of friends. Betty will be arriving at the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, on Wednesday (August 15th) at 11:20am for 11:30am Mass. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, at 1:00PM. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu to the Make-A-Wish Children's Charity (www.makeawish.ie). All enquiries to Larry Massey Funeral Directors, the Eden Centre, Rathfarnham on 01-4061000



The late May Quinlan-Skelly

The death has occurred of May Quinlan-Skelly (née Moloney) late of Sylvan House, The Park Retirement Village, Castletroy, Limerick / Kilkenny / Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her husbands Bill (Quinlan) & Malachy (Skelly), her daughter Maeve and grandchildren Alan & Shane. Deeply regretted by her daughter Ann, sister Eileen, stepchildren Sheila, Brendan, Ciaran, Fiona, Cliona & Orla, nieces & nephews, other family & a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Aug. 15th) from 5.30-7pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford for Requiem Mass on Thursday (Aug. 16th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Cormac’s Cemetery, Cashel. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to CareBright Community, Bruff.



The late Catherine Quinn

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Quinn (née Lyons) late of Mitchel Street Lower, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary (Mernagh), sons John and Jerry, grandchildren Ciara, Séan, Siobhan, Thomas, Gigi and Harper, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Sue, sisters-in-law Peggy and Nancy, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 15th August, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 16th August, at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.



The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Quirke) late of Skehana, Templemore, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Sadly missed by her husband Martin, daughter Maria, sons Patrick and Edward, parents Paddy and Kay, brother Michael, sister Majella O'Keeffe, brother-in-law John O'Keeffe, mother-in-law Maureen Ryan, sisters-in-law, Catherine, Margaret, Mary, Eileen, uncle-in-law Ned Ryan Og, aunts Pauline O'Hara, Nora Quirke and Mary Kennedy, many nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends and work collegues. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research. House private Tuesday. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 10.30am. Interment in Moycarkey Cemetery afterwards.