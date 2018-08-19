Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, August 19, 2018

The late Jimmy Dwyer

The death has occurred of Jimmy Dwyer, Clonealy, Drombane, Thurles. August 17th 2018. Peacefully in the excellent care of the Matron and staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum. Jimmy, predeceased by his Brothers Paddy and Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Mattie, sister Sr. Winnie, nephew Donal, niece Caroline, Tommy’s partner Mary, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty this Sunday (August 19th) from 5:30pm with removal at 7:30pm to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour Rossmore. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

The late Teresa (Tess) Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Mulcahy (née Fahy), Blenheim Heights, Waterford City, Waterford. Formerly of Thurles. Beloved wife of the late Tom and much loved mother of Deirdre, Sinéad, Brendan and Clodagh. Sadly missed by her family, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren Callum, Angus, Adam, David, Georgia, Isabelle and Jacob, relatives and friends.

Removal from University Hospital Waterford on Sunday at 7pm to St. Mary's Church Ballygunner. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Waterford Hospice.

The late Elizabeth Darmody

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Darmody (née Plunkett), Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, late of Friar Street, Nenagh and formerly of Brickanagh, Cloughjordan, in the loving care of the staff of Nenagh Manor N.H., beloved wife of the late Joe and loving mother of Kathleen (Taylor), Carmel (Burke), Ann (Kennedy), Liam and Deirdre(Cronin). Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5.30pm with Rosary at 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, arriving at 7.45pm. Funeral Mass Monday at 11 o'c with burial afterwards in Lisboney Old Cemetery.