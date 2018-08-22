Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, August 22, 2018

The late Breda Robson

The death has occurred of Breda Robson (née Smee)

St. Vincent's Court, Tipperary Town, August 20th, 2018, Breda, wife of the late Reg. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Robin, sister Alice, daughter-in-law Marie, grandchildren David & Laura, brother-in-law Bob, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at St Michael's Church, Tipperary at 12 noon followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

The late James (Jimmy) Hayes

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Hayes

Corbally, Clonoulty, Co. Tipperary.

Beloved husband of Josie; sadly missed by his wife, brother Willie, sisters Bridget O'Halloran, Kathleen Coffey, Betty O'Dwyer, Margaret Flanagan and Anne, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hayes' Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Wednesday evening from 5 pm with removal at 8 pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30 am. Burial after in the local cemetery.

The late Jim Corbett

The death has occurred of Jim Corbett

​Springfield, Ballingarry, Thurles, 20th August 2018. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Marie and Niamh, Marie's partner Liam, grandchildren Isabelle and J.J., brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Marie's residence Ballincurry, Ballingarry this Wednesday evening from 4 o'c with prayers at 8 o'c. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry on Thursday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in Old Churchyard Cemetery.

The late Liam Farmer

The death has occurred of Liam Farmer

(Claree, Puckane, Nenagh, and formerly of Clonmellon, Co. Meath), after a short illness, at U.H.L.. Deeply regretted by his brother Hubie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving on Wednesday 22nd to St. Patrick's Church, Puckane at 7.30pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 o'c followed by Burial in Killodiernan Cemetery.

The late Ina (Christina) Marshall

The death has occurred of Ina (Christina) Marshall (née Gleeson)

Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford; and Silvermines, Co. Tipperary

Ina died peacefully at Autumn Lodge, St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford. Deeply regretted by her husband Sean, daughters Mary, Olive and Cora, her son Patrick, grandchildren Kate, Aoife, Olivia, Patrick and Sean, her sister Josephine Murnane, sons-in-law Darren, Gerry and Phil, daughter-in-law Eva, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in St Joseph's Care Home Chapel on Thursday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removel to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of the Resurrection Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to St Joseph's Patient Comfort Fund care of Gogan's Funeral Directors or any family member.

House Private Please