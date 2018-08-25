Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, August 25, 2018

The late John Patrick Fahie

The death has occurred of John Patrick (Jackie) Fahie late of Bank Place, Cashel, Tipperary / Ranelagh, Dublin. Beloved brother of the late Sr. Teresa, Fr. Tom and Dick and uncle of the late Richard. Deeply regretted by his loving nephews Ted and Declan, grandnieces Anna and Lily, relatives and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 6.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The late Jimmy Ryan

The death has occurred of Jimmy Ryan (Fahey) late of Liscrea, Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maeve, daughters Abigail, Jane and Joanne, son James, sister Kitty, niece Mary, grandchildren Jamie, Danny and Sam, son-in-law Jack, daughter-in-law Sarah, Jane's partner DJ, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.45pm to the Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Munroe, (The Ragg). Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff, (The Ragg). Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. James's Hospital, Dublin.

The late John McGrath

The death has occurred of John McGrath, Publican, The Square, Freshford, Co. Kilkenny; and Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary. In the loving care of the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home, Ballyragget. Predeceased by his infant son John. Deeply regretted by his ever loving wife Bridie, daughters Joanne (McDermott) Philomena (Dermody) grandchildren Paul, Hannah, Jack, Sam, Séan, Bríghid, son-in-law, brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 7 o'clock with Rosary at 8.30 o'clock. Funeral Prayers on Sunday morning at his residence at 10 o'clock followed by removal to St. Lachtain's Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired to Irish Kidney Association. Donation box in Church.

The late Sr. Immaculata O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Sr. Immaculata O'Dwyer, Convent of Mercy, Doon, Co. Limerick and formerly of Bansha, Co. Tipperary, August 23rd 2018, peacefully at Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Limerick, predeceased by her sister Rita and brother Phil, sadly missed by her Mercy Community, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11.30 o’c followed by burial in Doon Cemetery.