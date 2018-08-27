Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, August 27, 2018

The late Sean Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Sean Fitzgerald, Connolly Park, Clonmel 25th August 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. (Husband of the late Chrissie). Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Norma, Marian, Veronica, Christina and Sr. Therese (Our Lady of Sion), sons John and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham St., Clonmel on Monday evening from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House private please.

The late Philip Dunne

The death has occurred of Philip Dunne, late of Mayladstown, Ballyneill, Carrick on Suir, Lisnatubrid and Drangan, Co. Tipperary, 24th August 2018, peacefully, in the loving arms of his family at Marymount Hospice, Cork (ex Chadwick’s, Clonmel and Old Bridge Bus Service). Philip is deeply regretted by his wife Alice, son Cathal, daughters Patrice and Lisa, and Lisa’s partner Kyle, grandson Charlie, brothers Jim and Oscar, sister Anne (Cloneen), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown, Clonmel on Monday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marymount Hospice, Cork. House private please.

The late John Delaney

The death has occurred of John Delaney, Knock, Roscrea. Deeply regretted by his brother Joe, sisters-in-law Eileen and Margaret. Nephews relations and a large circle of friends. Private removal on Monday morning, arriving at Knock Church for Funeral Mass at 11oc with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Breeda Minogue

The death has occurred of Breeda Minogue (née Naughton), Gibraltar, Whitegate, Clare; and Tipperary. Breeda, deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Geraldine Kearns (Dungarvan), Edel Lammond (Limerick) and Andrea Cunningham (Truagh, Co. Clare), son Michael, her grandchildren Norma, Dervla, Nicole, James, Calum, Ellie, Cillian, Bláthín and Thomas, great grandchild Ella, sister Mary Canning (Nenagh), brothers Patrick and Sean (Nenagh) , sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday in St. Flannan's Church, Whitegate at 11 a.m. with burial afterwards in Clonrush Cemetary.

The late Donal Leahy

The death has occurred of Donal Leahy late of Roscrea, Tipperary and Ard Mhuire, Rathangan.

Reposing at his brother Philip's home in Crockanure, Kildare Town on Tuesday, 28th August, from 4 o'clock with Rosary there at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.20am to St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.