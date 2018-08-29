Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, August 29

The late Peter Michael Holohan

The death has occurred of Peter Michael Holohan, Dunbell, Maddoxtown and formerly of Ossory Park. Private Cremation will take place in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Rest in Peace House Private.

The late Patrick (Paddy, Pat) Hughes

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy, Pat) Hughes, Red Lane, Blessington, Co. Wicklow and late of Grangefertagh, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. After a long illness bravely bourne. Ex E.S.B. 28th August 2018.Husband of the late Helen and brother of Eamonn, Dan, Mary (Hindle), Kay (Corcoran), Ann Marie (Brennan). Will be dearly missed by his family, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of Our Lady, Blessington, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mt. Venus Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Donation box at the church.

The late Kathleen Walsh (née Kelly)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Walsh (née Kelly), Clogga, Mooncoin, Kilkenny and Johnstown, Kilkenny.

Reposing at Nano Nagle Chapel, Mooncoin on Tuesday (Aug 28th) from 6.30pm followed by rosary at 7pm. Removal to Kilnaspic Church on Wednesday (Aug 29th) for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial in Durrow Cemetery, Co. Laois.