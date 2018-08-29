Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, August 29, 2018

The late Mamie Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Mamie (Mary) Fitzgerald (née O'Donnell) late of Rossrehill, Ballylooby, Tipperary. Wife of the late Bill and loving mother of Marian and Frank. She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, daughter-in-law Rosaleen, son-in-law Tom, cherished grandchildren Sue, Sandra, Audrey, Ann Marie, Grainne and Kate, great-grandchildren Patrick, Shauna, Lee and Charlie, sister-in-law Breda (O'Donnell), Frances (wife of the late Frank), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Costigan's Funeral home on this Wednesday evening from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral arriving to St. Kieran's church Ballylooby for 11am Mass on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Vee Valley Day Care Centre Clogheen.

The late John Hayes

The death has occurred of John Hayes late of Corbally, Clonoulty, Tipperary. Beloved husband of the, late Ann (nee Fallon), father of the late Tony and brother of the recently deceased Jimmy; deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Helen and son Bryan, his beloved grandchildren Thomas, Dennis, Ciara, Liam and Orla, brother Willie, sisters Bridget O'Halloran, Kathleen Coffey, Betty O'Dwyer, Margaret Flanagan and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains arriving St. John The Baptist Church, Clonoulty Wednesday evening, August 29th, at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning, August 30th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Michael Russell

The death has occurred of Michael Russell late of Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Betty, sons Kevin & Cormac, niece Jackie, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Pauline, other nieces & nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (Aug. 29th) from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Paul's Church, Dooradoyle. Funeral on Thursday (Aug. 30th) after 1pm Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret. Family flowers only please ~ Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Anna McCormack

The death has occurred of Anna McCormack (née Purcell) late of Pallas Cross, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary / Upperchurch, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dan, sons Martin, Terrence and Peter, daughter Teresa, grandchildren, sisters, Sheila and Maudie, brothers Packie and Peader, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh this Tuesday (28th August) evening from 6 PM with removal at 8.30 PM to the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 AM followed by interment in Glenkeen Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The late Oliver Cleere

The death has occurred of Oliver (Ollie) Cleere late of William street, Nenagh, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by his beloved sisters Josie and Helen & brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife Mary and children Mary (McCarty), Alan, Clodagh (O'Connor), Louise (McNamara) and Ollie (jnr). Brother Connie. Grandchildren, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers in law and sister in law. Nephews nieces relatives neighbours and friends. May Ollie Rest In Peace. Reposing in Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Thursday from 5 o'c to 7 o'c. Arriving to St.Narys of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 7.30 o’c. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney new Cemetery. " House private please

The late Mary Penny

The death has occurred of Mary Penny (née Kirwan) late of Ballinlough, Kilteely, Limerick / Tipperary. She is survived by her sons Christopher, Pat, Richard & John Jnr. daughters Mary, Betty (Nash - Shronell cross Lattin, Co. Tipperary) & Shelia (Cameron), sister Bee, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews, family, relatives and friends. Mary will be reposing at Davern's Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick this Wednesday, 29th August 18, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John The Baptist Church, Hospital. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late John Ryan

The death has occurred of John Ryan late of Greenwood Estate, Togher, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary. Dearly beloved husband of the late Sheila much loved father of Dave, Catherine and Paul and dear brother of Ann and Noel. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister, daughter-in-law Christine, grandchildren Shane and Edel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Lying in repose at the Wilton Funeral Home, Sarsfield Road of Jerh. O’Connor Ltd. Removal at 7.00pm on (Wednesday) evening to The Church of the Way of the Cross, Togher. Requiem Mass at 10.30am on (Thursday). Funeral afterwards to the Holy Rosary Cemetery, Midleton, Co. Cork.