Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, August 30, 2018

The late Teresa Norris

The death has occurred of Teresa Norris (née Byrne) late of Mountain View, Elm Park, Clonmel, and Rathclough, Dualla, Cashel. Wife of the late William Norris. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Liam and Denis, daughter-in-law Therese, grandchildren Katie and Billy, Liam's fiancée Claire, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Oliver's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cashel Day Care Centre

The late Alice O'Mahony

The death has occurred of Alice O'Mahony late of Mullaney Gardens, Cahir, Tipperary / Bansha, Tipperary / Ballylanders, Limerick / Wicklow. Beloved wife of Tom and loving mother of Billy, Maura, and Eileen. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Steve and Tom, grandchildren Thomas, Ailson, Siobhain, Emmet, Llewellyn, Rhianna and Tom, great-grandchildren Matthew, Daniel, Jessica and Kyle, brother-in-law Bill, sister-in-law Phil, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders, Co. Limerick V35 A3F4 on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 7:30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Ballylanders. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11:30am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The late Eamonn Quinlan

The death has occurred of Eamonn Quinlan late of Ballykelly and formerly of Ballytarsna, Cashel, Tipperary. Eamonn, deeply regretted by his loving sons Eamonn and Cathal and their mother Eilis, parents Ned and Eileen, sisters Mary and Helena, brothers Michael, Noel and Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Annastatia McCarthy

The death has occurred of Annastatia (Statia) McCarthy (née Dee) late of Knockanpierce, Nenagh, Tipperary and formerly of Kilrush, Thurles, (peacefully), in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home, predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, son P.J. and grandson James Tarrent. Sadly missed by her loving family, Anne, Maria, Liam, Seamus, Bernie, Patricia, Gerard, Michael, Paul and Valerie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Bernie Rigney, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Thursday 30th at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 1 o'c followed by Burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Ethnea Larkin

The death has occurred of Ethnea Larkin (née Gilheany) late of The Terrace, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Pre-deceased by her loving son Dixton and sister Bridget,deeply regretted by her husband William (Bill), daughters Keren, Helma and Cristin, sons Kemble and Alvin, daughters-in-law Marita, Tizzy and Claire, son-in-law Clive, grandsons Aaron, Seanán and Emmet, sisters Eilish, Mary and Mella, brothers Fintan, Aidan and Odran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Bushy Park Funeral Home, Borrisokane tomorrow, (Thursday, August 30) from 4 o’c. to 7 o’c.. Funeral Mass at St. Peter and St. Paul’s Catholic Church on Friday, August 31, at 11 o’c. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Guide Dogs.

The late Seamus Ryan

The death has occurred of Seamus Ryan late of Sarsfield Street, Thurles, Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Laurence and Katie, brother Tommy, sisters Bridie, Anna and Freddie, nephew Liam. Deeply regretted by his loving family Maura, Dan, Margaret and Thomas, sister Anna, brothers Eddie and Larry, daughters in law Finian and Mary, son in law Martin, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law Con and Sean, sisters in law Mary, Nonie, Margaret, Nancy and Alice, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 31st August from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 1st September at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery Thurles.