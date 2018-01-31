Thrilled Cashel girls dreaming of World Irish Dancing Championships in Glasgow

Three talented Cashel girls are thrilled to be representing County Tipperary at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Glasgow in March.

Cashel Community School second year students Abbie Gilmartin, Ariana Krasniqi and Danielle May are training up to five times a week in the build up to the championships.

14-year-old Abbie, who trains at the Anne Whelan School of Irish Dancing, has been dancing with nine years. "This achievement means so much to me because all the hard work is worth it in the end. It's nice for the teacher as well who works so hard to help me,” Abbie tells The Nationalist.

13-year-old Ariana, who started dancing six years ago, and 14-year-old Danielle, who has been dancing with six years, are members of the Michael Ryan School of Irish Dancing.

"This means a lot because of all the time and effort I put into it. It's great as well for our teachers as they put so much effort into helping us,” Ariana smiles.

Danielle also praises their dance teachers for guiding them along the way. "This means so much to me as since I started dancing it's what I wanted to achieve. The teachers in the Michael Ryan School work so hard to help us, and it’s great to show them that their hard work pays off,” Danielle adds.