Tipperary councillor slams Good Friday alcohol ban being lifted

Tipperary independent councillor Richie Molloy says he is disappointment with the abolishing of the ban on pubs opening on Good Friday.

Cllr. Molloy expresses the view that “it’s ending another bit of Irish culture” and believes “it’s typical of Government to abolish this law so easily and yet has dragged its heels with allowing the sale of alcohol so freely in the various supermarkets around the country”.

He continues: “The sale of cheap alcohol in supermarkets has led to huge problems in Ireland and this is the area that should have been tackled”.

Cllr. Molloy feels publicans would have been happy to close on Good Friday.

“It would allow pub owners to renovate premises and gives staff time off on fixed days of the year”.

He suggests that Government could have taken the opportunity to ensure Good Friday was a national awareness day with a focus on a healthy relationship with alcohol. “Government could have used Good Friday as educational awareness on drinking and its effect on growth and personal development”.

Cllr. Molloy adds: “I cannot see any merit in the Government's arguments that it will increase tourism as Ireland and Tipperary have plenty to offer as an alternative if the pub happens to be closed on Good Friday.”