Support Pieta House's Darkness Into Light

Darkness Into Light takes place across Tipperary this Saturday (May 12) at 4:15am.

Committees in Carrick-on-Suir, Cashel, Tipperary town, Nenagh, Roscrea, Thurles and Killaloe/Ballina are encouraging the public to register online for Pieta House’s flagship fundraiser.

Fundraising executive for Pieta House South East, Olive Ruane, says the walking and talking that happens at Darkness Into Light is invaluable.

Director of funding and advocacy for Pieta House, Kieran Brady, emphasises the importance of fighting suicide and self-harm. He says Pieta House has helped 30,000 ‘friends’ since its foundation, acknowledging the role of volunteers in bringing hope and support to those in need. “We are in a war on two fronts - a war against suicide and a war against self-harm. We are in a fight against stigma, we are in a fight against ignorance and we are in a fight when psychologically vulnerable minds are attacked and suggestions come into those minds that ‘you’re worth nothing and you’ll never get out of this problem. There is no hope. There is nowhere to go’.

"There is hope and it's people like yourselves who have helped Pieta deliver hope to 30,000 clients since we were founded [in 2006]. Pieta is actually all of you with us. We are not separate groups doing things to support Pieta House. You are Pieta House and what you do is critical to the therapy that saves lives,” Kieran reiterates.

Darkness Into Light Carrick-on-Suir treasurer, Mary Power, says around 1,100 people have registered for the walk in the town so far. “People can still register online, but you are not guaranteed a t-shirt in time for the event at this stage - you will be posted one after the event. You may be asked to confirm your registration at the event by way of an email confirmation or screenshot. There is strictly no registration on the morning of the event. Looking forward to seeing everyone at this special occasion,” Mary adds.

