Tipperary dads availing of paid Paternity Benefit

1,583 Tipperary dads have availed of the Government’s paid paternity benefit scheme, according to Fine Gael general election candidate Garret Ahearn.

The current rate of paternity benefit is €240 per week. Following Budget 2019, this will increase to €245 per week from the week beginning 25 March 2019.

“This will afford new dads the opportunity to be more involved at the earliest stages of a child’s development, which is important for the whole family,” Ahearn tells The Nationalist.

Over 51,000 paternity benefits have been awarded since the scheme came into place in September 2016, which includes 4,100 self-employed people.

Tipperary Fine Gael general election candidate Garret Ahearn

“I am encouraging prospective fathers to sign up for paternity benefit and I think they will find the application process to be clear and simple. They will require a Public Service Card in order to apply, and if they are an employee, they need to give four weeks notice to their employer to qualify for the accompanying paternity leave.

“Fathers who fulfill the PRSI requirements are eligible for paternity benefit when they take two weeks of paternity leave at any time within the first 26 weeks of their child’s life, or following adoption.

“All the information on how to apply for paternity leave and how to get your Public Services Card is available online," Ahearn adds.