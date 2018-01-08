Hopes for Slievenamon Golf Club look bleak as "future use cannot be guaranteed"

The future for the sport of golf at Slievenamon Golf Club looks increasingly bleak after a statement issued to club members last Friday by the owners of the 18-hole golf course at Clonacody, between Clonmel and Fethard.

The statement, which was drafted prior to last Friday night’s members’ meeting, dealt a huge blow to those members who were hoping that, even at this late juncture, something positive might still happen that would keep the golf club functioning as a going concern.

While all hope has not yet been extinguished and there is still time for a buyer to come on board before the end of March, time is fast running out. Greenkeeping duties will cease to exist at the course this week and of more concern is that membership fees, the life blood of any golf club, are no longer being accepted at Slievenamon G.C.

The statement issued by the Lalor family reads:

“Regretfully, to date we have not found a purchaser for the golf course as a going concern. The lands will remain on the market but their future use cannot be guaranteed.

“We therefore, will no longer be collecting membership on behalf of Slievenamon Golf Club, as we have done over the years. The course will remain open but we do not foresee current standards being maintained.

“Handicaps will not be affected - the GUI have confirmed that they will be maintained for six months.

“If full members who had due dates from March last year onwards, who would have paid fully for membership for the months from March 2018 onwards would like a refund, this will be organised.

“Thank you for your support and commitment to Slievenamon Golf Club over the years.

The Lalor Family.”

Some members of Slievenamon Golf Club have expressed great disappointment with the statement issued and with the fact that the owners could not attend last Friday night’s meeting to discuss matters with the general membership of the club, some of whom have been loyal to it since its inception in 1999.

Many members are now accepting it as a “fait accompli” and that there will be no more golf at the course from March onwards, if indeed not before then.

Already other golf clubs in the region have been offering members enticements with a view to recruiting new membership. Should that begin to happen the demise of Slievenamon Golf Club will surely be accelerated.

If Slievenamon Golf Club should cease to exist as a going concern it will be a huge disappointment in many aspects to the local area, sporting, social and commercial.