Scholarship awarded to top Tipperary school hurler

The commitment, leadership skills and hard work of one young hurler have been rewarded at Cashel Community School with the school's very first hurling scholarship.

Golden's Ben Currivan will be a name to look out for in future top hurling teams as he already has an impressive track record of leading his teams to victory.

The scholarship was awarded by the Friends of CCS GAA Support Group to a First Year hurler who displayed characteristics such as leadership, being a team player, commitment to training and working hard academically.

All the first year hurlers were invited to apply for the scholarship and 12 applications were received. They each submitted an essay outlining the player’s strengths and ambitions and what they see themselves offering our school in the future.

Because of the high calibre of all applicants, and the considerable effort that they went to, the Support Group decided to reward them all. After all 12 applicants received a Tipp hat, socks and t-shirt the winner of the scholarship was announced as Ben Currivan from Golden.

Ben has great history as a leader in that he captained Golden N.S. twice to winning county finals in 2014 and 2017. He also captained CCS First Year hurlers to win the Sciath Ui Cathain.

Ben received a scholarship package worth over €1,500, including free books, gear, locker, food, uniform, transport to matches and free study for a year.

Pictured above: Back (left to right): John Gallagher (Principal CCS), T.J. Quinn (Gamesmaster CCS), Margaret O’Carroll (Club Rep Friends of CCS GAA Support Group), Roger Kennedy (Chairperson Board of Management), Kevin Hally (Games Development Officer). Front (left to right): Jamie Hynes (1st Year Hurling Coach), Ben Currivan (Scholarship Winner), Donal O’Dwyer (1st Year Hurling Coach)