Clonmel High School Munster senior hurling campaign comes to an end

Clonmel High School ------------------------ 0.6

Mitchelstown CBS --------------------------- 1.8

Clonmel High Schools senior hurling campaign in Munster came to an end in Ardfinnan on Tuesday against Mitchelstown CBS in appalling weather conditions.

An almighty battle turned ten minutes from time when Mitchelstown raised the only green flag of the game to establish a one point lead and the Cork side drove on from there.

The atrocious conditions had a huge impact on the game and it cost Clonmel dearly as the goal conceded was down to the difficult conditions as an innocuous ball slipped into the net.

Prior to that calamity struck the Clonmel High School were holding out and the two point lead they held looked solid on a day when scores were hard to engineer.

A goal was always going to have a major say on the outcome of the game and it fell to Mitchelstown who went on to score four unanswered points in the closing ten minutes .

While Mitchelstown opened the scoring with a point in the first minute once Clonmel High School levelled with a free three minutes later the Clonmel side were never behind in the game until that killer goal went in.

The Clonmel team worked ferociuosly hard in defence and they kept the scoreboard ticking over through the St.Mary's duo of Enda Dunphy and Sean Kennedy, who shared free taking responsibilities .

Clonmel High School were four points to three up as the half time whistle approached but missed two frees which if converted would have given the Clonmel team a bigger lead than the one point margin they held at the break.

Mitchelstown full forward James Keating, with the games first point from play, levelled matters a minute into the second half but Clonmel responded with scores from two freees from Enda Dunphy.

With ten minutes left that two point lead however was wiped out by the unfortunate goal that put Mitchelstown in a strong position and the Cork team finished the stronger to earn a Munster semi final slot.

Clonmel High School

Jack Downey(Clonmel Og), Manus McFadden(Ballyneale/Grangempockler), Josh Ryan(St.Mary's), Brian Lacey(Moyle Rovers), Paudie O'Loughlin(Newcastle), Joe Gunne(St.Mary's), Darragh Bolger(Moyle Rovers), Mark Stokes(Kilsheelan), Jason Madigan(Kilsheelan), Sean Kennedy(St.Mary's)(0.4f's), Luke Fogarty(Moyle Rovers), Sean Martin(Kilsheelan)Enda Dunphy (St.Mary's) (0.2f's), Diarmuid Mulcahy(Moyle Rovers).Matthew McGrath( Newcastle)

Subs.Billy O Connor(Kilsheelan) for Paudie O'Loughlin , Cathal McKeown(Moyle Rovers) for Matthew McGrath ,TJ Quigley (Clonmel og) for Diarmuid Mulcahy,Conor Deely(St.Marys) for Sean Kennedy

Mitchelstown CBS

Jody Finn, Colm Whelton,Mattie O Grady,Jack Lucas,Tony Watson,Mark Keane,Josh Hunter,Lorcan Finn, Oisin Brennan(0.1),Cathal Harrington,Cathal O Mahony(1.1),Christy O Sullivan,Thomas Vaughan(0.1),James Keating (0.5,3f's) Darragh O Flynn.