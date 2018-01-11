Civic reception for glorious Clonmel Community games teams

Congratulations to the sporting heroes of Clonmel Community Games who were honoured by the town’s mayor on Wednesday night!

Pictured above as they celebrated their All Ireland Triple Glory at a Mayoral Reception in Clonmel Town Hall, hosted by the Mayor Cllr Catherine Carey, and members of the Under 12, 14 and 16 skittles teams from Ss Peter & Pauls Community Games, along with their mentors.

Congratulations and well done to each and everyone who has helped in any way with the teams. Up Tipp and heres to another good year for us all!

Below: Members of the U12 team with mentors and Clonmel area representatives.