Tipperary's Sam Bennett out of first race of season due to illness

Carrick on Suir cyclist Sam Bennett is out of the first race of this year’s pro cycling season thanks to a cold!

The Tipp cyclist reportedly picked up a ‘bug’ on the flight to Australia earlier this month, where he was due to take part in several competitions as the 2018 pro season begins.

Cycling news blog Stickybottle.com are reporting today that Bennett is so ill his team, Bora-hansgrohe, have isolated him in a room of his own for fear his team-mates may also pick up the illness.

Bennett has been unable to train for his first week in Australia and has made the decision to rest and not take part in the first race of the season – The People Choice Criterium on Sunday. It is hoped he will have recovered for the Tour of Australia, the first big test of the season.