Presentation School Clonmel goes in search of basketball glory

Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel will compete in the U-16 All-Ireland Schools Basketball Playoffs this weekend in Ennis.

They will play against Scoil Mhuire, Ennis; St. Colmcille's, Knocklyon, Dublin; and Mount St. Michael, Roscarberry, Cork.

The team qualified for the All-Ireland playoffs by reaching the South East regional final before Christmas.

In a thrilling final played at WIT Sports Arena, Presentation Clonmel were beaten narrowly by Scoil na Mara, Tramore but still progressed to this weekend's playoffs.

The panel of players and their coaches, Paula Bulfin and Shelley Tobin, are wished the very best of luck on Saturday.

They will have plenty of support cheering them on as they fly the flag for their school, town and county.

Presentation Clonmel U-16 basketball player Aoibhín Foley (right) in action in the South East Regional Final