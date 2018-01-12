Carrick Utd. FC play crunch FAI Junior Cup match on Sunday

Carrick Utd. AFC has reached the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup and the team's next match will be against Ayrfield Utd. FC at that Club's grounds at Blunden Drive in Dublin this Sunday, January 14 at 2pm.

The Club has urged members and fans to attend the match to support the team.

Hot drinks and snacks will be served pitch side and bar will be open. Liverpool v Man City will be shown live from 4pm.