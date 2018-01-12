Six Tipperary clubs in FAI Junior Cup last 32 action this weekend

Six Tippeary clubs are in FAI Junior Cup action this weekend – four from the TSDL, one from north Tipp and one from the Waterford league.

It’s testament to the standard of junior soccer in the county that six from one county are in the last 32 in the glamour competition.

And three are former winners who will hope to triumph again – two times winners St.Michael’s, Clonmel Town and Carrick United.

Clonmel Town are first in action when they meet Dublin hot shots Tolka Rovers in the capital on Saturday at 2pm – a huge test for Town.

St. Michael’s are also on the road, travelling to Galway to take on Ballinasloe Town on Sunday.

Like Clonmel Town, Waterford League side Carrick United are Dublin-bound to meet Ayrefield United on Sunday after overcoming Mayo visitors Straide and Foxford United last weekend.

Clonmel Celtic, Galbally United and Nenagh Celtic have home ties on Sunday – the Clonmel side welcoming Newmarket Celtic,Nenagh hosts to Mervue; and Galbally United home to one of the cup favourites, Usher Celtic from Dublin. All games have 2pm kick-offs.

There is also a full progamme of league and cup action in the TSDL this weekend.

Fixtures

Saturday, 13th January

FAI Junior Cup Round of 32

Tolka Rovers v Clonmel Town, 2pm

Munster Youths Cup, 4th Round

Fermoy v Clonmel Celtic, 2pm

TSDL Youth League Div 1

Cahir Park v Peake Villa, 2:30pm M Coady

TSDL Youth League Div 2A

Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm P Keane

Burncourt/Vee v Cashel Town, 2:30pm J Teehan

TSDL Youth League Div 2B

Mulinahone v Moyglass United, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue

Two Mile Borris v Clerihan, 2:30pm G Ward

Sunday, 14th January

FAI Junior Cup, Round of 32

Clonmel Celtic v Newmarket Celtic, 2pm P Keane, M Jordan, P Ivors

Galbally United v Usher Celtic, 2pm J Hadnett, M Duffy, J Maguire

Ballinasloe Town v St Michael’s, 2pm

Munster Youth Cup, 4th Round

Ballingarry (Desmond League) v Clonmel Town, 2pm

Tipperary Cup 1st Round

Donohill and District v Mullinahone, 2pm G Ward

Paddy Purtill Cup 2nd Round

Clonmel Town v Slieveardagh United, 2pm T Ryan

Premier League

Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris, 11am J Teehan

Bansha Celtic v Glengoole United, 11am J Maguire

Division 1

Vee Rovers v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Coady

Cullen Lattin v Rosegreen Rangers, 11am M Duffy

Division 2

Burncourt Celtic v Suirside (played at Suirside), 11am N Coughlan

Peake Villa v St Nicholas, 2:30pm B O Donoghue

Kilsheelan United v Wilderness Rovers, 11am J Corry

Division 3

Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm J Corry

Tipperary Town v Ballyneale, 2:30pm N Coughlan

Cahir Park v Kilmanahan United, 11am M Jordan

Killusty v Moyglass United, 11am P Ivors

Two Mile Borris v Cullen Lattin 11am T Ryan