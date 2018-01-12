Six Tipperary clubs in FAI Junior Cup last 32 action this weekend
Big weekend for Tipperary soccer.
Six Tippeary clubs are in FAI Junior Cup action this weekend – four from the TSDL, one from north Tipp and one from the Waterford league.
It’s testament to the standard of junior soccer in the county that six from one county are in the last 32 in the glamour competition.
And three are former winners who will hope to triumph again – two times winners St.Michael’s, Clonmel Town and Carrick United.
Clonmel Town are first in action when they meet Dublin hot shots Tolka Rovers in the capital on Saturday at 2pm – a huge test for Town.
St. Michael’s are also on the road, travelling to Galway to take on Ballinasloe Town on Sunday.
Like Clonmel Town, Waterford League side Carrick United are Dublin-bound to meet Ayrefield United on Sunday after overcoming Mayo visitors Straide and Foxford United last weekend.
Clonmel Celtic, Galbally United and Nenagh Celtic have home ties on Sunday – the Clonmel side welcoming Newmarket Celtic,Nenagh hosts to Mervue; and Galbally United home to one of the cup favourites, Usher Celtic from Dublin. All games have 2pm kick-offs.
There is also a full progamme of league and cup action in the TSDL this weekend.
Fixtures
Saturday, 13th January
FAI Junior Cup Round of 32
Tolka Rovers v Clonmel Town, 2pm
Munster Youths Cup, 4th Round
Fermoy v Clonmel Celtic, 2pm
TSDL Youth League Div 1
Cahir Park v Peake Villa, 2:30pm M Coady
TSDL Youth League Div 2A
Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm P Keane
Burncourt/Vee v Cashel Town, 2:30pm J Teehan
TSDL Youth League Div 2B
Mulinahone v Moyglass United, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue
Two Mile Borris v Clerihan, 2:30pm G Ward
Sunday, 14th January
FAI Junior Cup, Round of 32
Clonmel Celtic v Newmarket Celtic, 2pm P Keane, M Jordan, P Ivors
Galbally United v Usher Celtic, 2pm J Hadnett, M Duffy, J Maguire
Ballinasloe Town v St Michael’s, 2pm
Munster Youth Cup, 4th Round
Ballingarry (Desmond League) v Clonmel Town, 2pm
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Donohill and District v Mullinahone, 2pm G Ward
Paddy Purtill Cup 2nd Round
Clonmel Town v Slieveardagh United, 2pm T Ryan
Premier League
Peake Villa v Two Mile Borris, 11am J Teehan
Bansha Celtic v Glengoole United, 11am J Maguire
Division 1
Vee Rovers v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Coady
Cullen Lattin v Rosegreen Rangers, 11am M Duffy
Division 2
Burncourt Celtic v Suirside (played at Suirside), 11am N Coughlan
Peake Villa v St Nicholas, 2:30pm B O Donoghue
Kilsheelan United v Wilderness Rovers, 11am J Corry
Division 3
Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm J Corry
Tipperary Town v Ballyneale, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Cahir Park v Kilmanahan United, 11am M Jordan
Killusty v Moyglass United, 11am P Ivors
Two Mile Borris v Cullen Lattin 11am T Ryan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on