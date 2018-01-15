South Tipp senior football final replay between Commercials and Moyle Rovers on Saturday next

The Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Football Championship Final (2017) replay will go ahead at Cahir on this coming Saturday afternoon with the throw-in at 2.30pm. In the event of a draw, extra-time will be replay.

The sides met on Sunday week last in Clonmel Sportsfield where they played out an 0-8 to 0-8 draw after extra-time on a pitch that only passed an inspection minutes before the scheduled 2 pm throw-in. The game eventually got up and running 45 minutes late.

Both county champions Clonmel Commercials and their local rivals Moyle Rovers will feel they had opportunities to go on and win the first day, Rovers having led by three points early in the game, but needing an equalising point from Liam Boland in added time to force the game to extra-time.

Again the Monroe-based side went ahead by two in extra-time before Commercials deservedly forced a replay.

Significantly the county champions were missing their two star players for the drawn game, Michael Quinlivan (toe injury) and Seamus Kennedy (hurling commitments) so it will be interesting to see will they be available on Saturday next.

Between both sides there are 13 players on Liam Kearn’s county panel of 40, and with the National Football League due to begin the following Saturday, away to Cork, all eyes will be on developments in Cahir.