Sam Bennett defies illness to challenge for first race win of 2018

Tipperary man Sam Bennett recovered from illness to come within a split second of win his first professional race of 2018.

The Carrick on Suir man was just .03 of a second behind race winner and Bora-hansgrohe team mate Peter Sagan as he crossed the line. Bennett was credited with 13th place in the group sprint finish.

It was a remarkable achievement for the local man who The Nationalist reported just last Thursday would not be taking part in the race due to illness.

There’s not much of a break for Bennett now as the 860km ‘Tour Down Under’ starts in Adelaide tomorrow, Tuesday, January 16, and continues until Sunday, January 21.

