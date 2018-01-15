St Michael's only 'Tipp' survivors in FAI Junior Cup as Town, Celtic and Galbally all exit

BALLINASLOE TOWN 0 ST. MICHAEL’S 4

TOLKA ROVERS 2 CLONMEL TOWN 1

CLONMEL CELTIC 1 NEWMARKET CELTIC 3

GALBALLY UNITED 0 USHER CELTIC 0 (Usher won 3-1 on penalties)

St. Michael’s of Tipperary Town are the sole “County Tipperary” survivors in this year’s FAI Junior Cup after last weekend’s Round of 32 games.

On Sunday last away in County Galway, ‘The Saints’ proved too strong for Ballinasloe Town winning 4-0 with goals from Shane Ryan, David Slattery, Colin Bargary and substitute Conor McGrath. But the result was somewhat flattering as the 1-0 scoreline at half-time would suggest. A strong second half performance booked St. Michael's their place in the last 16.

County Limerick side Galbally United who play in the second tier of the Tipperary and Southern District League put up a very brave performance before losing out Usher Celtic on penalties after extra-time. Usher Celtic had already beaten cup specialists Sheriff United in the previous round, but were greatly relieved to get back to the capital with their hopes of glory in this year's competition still alive.

Clonmel Town, the only other County Tipperary club besides St. Michael’s to have won this coveted trophy, made their exit in Dublin on Saturday last when losing 2-1 to Tolka Rovers. Clonmel Town went ahead after 16 minutes through Paul Shanahan. They kept this advantage until the 68th minute and then 10 minutes from time the Dublin side found the winner to break the hearts of the TS&DL side.

Clonmel Celtic had home advantage against Newmarket Celtic at the By-Pass in Clonmel on Sunday afternoon last. However, a physically strong County Clare side proved too good for the hosts. A goal ahead at the break, the Banner Boys went 2-0 early in the second half before an Ian Barnes’ penalty gave Clonmel Celtic hope 20 minutes from time. Alas the visitors finished with a third goal to elimate the last of the Clonmel teams from this year’s competition.

Elsewhere, Nenagh Celtic and Carrick United also exited at the weekend. So from having six “County Tipperary” teams in the last 32, only St. Michael’s now remain for the last 16.

