Sumos Novios to wear Gowran Park Racing Club colours for Goffs Thyestes Chase

A winning trainer from 2016's The Goffs Thyestes Chase will run his charge Sumos Novios in the colours of Gowran Park Racing Club for this year's big race Thursday week.

Last night's 2018 racing launch at Gowran Park had some exciting announcements for the season ahead but one there was one that caused quite a stir.

Trainer William Burke announced that he would like to run Sumos Novios in the colours of Gowran Park Racing Club for The Goffs Thyestes Chase on January 25 as part of the HRI Experience IT initiative.

Burke's announcement was met with great enthusiasm by all in attendance and Racing Club

spokesperson Michael O Dowd said: “This is a wonderful idea and a great opportunity for all our club members to feel the excitement of not only having a runner but having a runner with a live chance in our biggest, race we cannot thank William & HRI enough for this excellent opportunity.”

Burke, who won The Goffs Thyestes Chase in 2016 with My Murphy, said: “Sumos would ideally like Heavy ground and will come to the race in great form and we think he has a squeak.

“Winning the race in 2016 was an unbelievable feeling and we would love to do it again, running the horse in The Gowran colours will add a bit of pressure and excitement in equal measures but hopefully everyone will enjoy a brilliant day out and that’s what it’s all about.

“This initiative by HRI is to encourage more people to get involved and I really hope that maybe some of The Racing Club members will enjoy the experience enough to dip their toe into ownership in some format.”

Eddie Scally of Gowran Park said: “This is going to add even more fun to what already is our biggest day and I would encourage all our racing club members to wear a little amber or dark green on the day to show their support for the horse.

“Our Racing Club offers exceptional value for money at only €100 for OAPs & €125 Adult and can still be purchased by calling our racing office on 056 7726225.”

Members gain free entry to all 17 meetings at Gowran Park and 21 reciprocal dates across Ireland & the UK.