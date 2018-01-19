Postponed Again - South Tipp final between Commercials and Moyle Rovers is off

The 2017 Clonmel Oil South Tipperary Senior Football Championship Final Replay between Clonmel Commercials and Moyle Rovers fixed for tomorrow (Saturday) in Cahir has been postponed.

And so the ongoing saga continues as to when this competition, a carry-over from last year, will now be completed bearing in mind that the two teams qualified for the finals last August and September.

The South final did take place on Sunday week last, 7th January, at Clonmel Sportsfield, ending in a draw after extra-time; the game having been originally fixed for Saturday, 9th December, only to be postponed days beforehand.

And doubt about this replay arose almost immediately after the fixture was made last weekend, with both clubs, Commercials and Moyle Rovers, ‘made aware’ that county senior football manager Liam Kearns was not in favour of releasing either clubs’ players for the replay with the National Football League due to commence next Saturday.

It was a viewpoint which Moyle Rovers manager Niall Fitzgerald understood and agreed with considering the tough campaign ahead for Tipperary footballers in Division 2. Fitzgerald also stated that his club would not be contesting the replay without their full complement of county squad members (six). Commercials have seven players on the current 40-man Tipperary senior football panel.

As to when this replay can go ahead will provide the South Board administrators with a headache as Tipperary senior footballers have seven league games ahead of them between Saturday, 27th January and their final game away to Cavan on Sunday, 25th March with just two free weekends in that period.

With the atrocious weather conditions of late, combined with the prevailing attitude of the clubs in light of the county manager’s view on replaying the game so close to the beginning of the National Football League, the decision has been made to postpone the replay for now at least.