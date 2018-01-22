Cahir Park claim major scalp with defeat of Avondale United in Munster Junior Cup

Munster Junior Cup (Round of 32)

CAHIR PARK 2-1 AVONDALE UNITED (Cork)

On a weekend that was almost wiped out by bad weather, Cahir Park took advantage of their newly built astro-turf pitch, to come from behind and beat one of Cork’s top junior sides Avondale United in a historic day for Tipperary’s longest established football club.

It wasn’t easy for either side to get to grips with the fast surface early on, and the home side were probably guilty of giving their opponents a little bit too much respect at the start of the encounter. The visitors took control off the game in the first 15 minutes and after having a couple of half chances, finally opened the scoring with an excellent finish after some good build up play through striker Brian Mullins.

Rocked by this the home side realised very quickly that they needed to get back into the game or they could be overwhelmed, and they did so only eight minutes later when Shane Murphy fired ‘The Park’ level with an excellent finish from close in.

After that the game turned into a ding dong battle with the speed of the surface taking no prisoners as regards lax play. And as the second half wore on, it looked like whoever scored a second goal would likely to on and win the game.

And when the next goal did arrive, it went to the home side. A floated free kick into the Avondale area was met by the head of Benny Ryan and he gave the Cork keeper no chance, to the delight of the large home crowd supporting their side.

After that it was a case of what Cahir Park had they were going to hold, and they produced a masterclass in defending to keep out the visitors.

On the very rare occasion that they did give up a chance, they had Aaron Wall providing a very capable last line of defence, and he pulled off some wonderful saves in the final minutes to ensure his team will now welcome Waterford’s Southend United to the Park in the round of the final 16.