Clonmel students' bank supports good causes in the community

Above - Transition Year students at the Loreto, Clonmel have created their own bank, known as Jurassic Bank, which operates through AIB. Top, from left, Emma Conroy and Emerald Proctor. Centre, Jessica Hally, Niamh Martin and Derbhla Brannigan. Front, Anna Morris.

Six students from Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel are participating in AIB Build-a-Bank, a national competition that challenges students to build their own bank.

The competition offers Transition Year students an opportunity to showcase their creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Loreto students have named their bank Jurassic Bank, after the film series Jurassic Park. Their motto is "Saving savings from extinction".

Their bank is very involved with the community, and has held a bake sale in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association and donated all unsold treats to the local Cuan Saor (women's refuge) organisation.

The students held a First Year quiz and ran a Freshers Club to help First Years get to know each other. They plan to hold raffles in aid of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and for which local businesses have kindly sponsored prizes.

They are also involved in the school's Silver Circle Draw to raise money to build a new hockey pitch for the whole community.

Jurassic Bank also operates as a real bank and can set up accounts and take lodgements, all through AIB.

The students are wished the best of luck when they compete in the regional finals in Cork on Monday, February 5th.

The roles in the bank are Bank Manager- Niamh Martin; Chief Operating Officer- Anna Morris; Marketing Manager- Derbhla Brannigan; Financial Controller- Emma Conroy; Digital Officer- Emerald Proctor and Innovation Officer- Jessica Hally.