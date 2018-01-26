Tipp footballers name strong team to face Cork

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has named a strong starting 15 for tomorrow night’s opening game in the National Football League against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The team contains seven of the side which started against ‘The Rebels’ in the Munster semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn last June which Cork won by 1-10 to 1-9.

There is a welcome return to midfield for Steven O’Brien, back after a two year stint with the Tipp hurlers; the towering Ballina clubman will partner Jack Kennedy of Clonmel Commercials at midfield.

Back after a two-year stint with Tipp hurlers is Steven O'Brien who will partner Jack Kennedy at midfield for Tipp against Cork on Saturday night.

There is also a return to competitive inter-county action for Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan/Kilcash) after missing most of last year’s championship due to suspension.

Killenaule’s Jimmy Feehan is pencilled in to start at full-back with Alan Campbell of Moyle Rovers moving to the centre of defence, flanked by the team’s new captain Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers) and Bill Maher of Kilsheelan/Kilcash.

The spine of the attack is Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen) named at No. 11, while Commercials’ Michael Quinlivan will make a welcome return from injury to start at full-forward.

Killenaule's Jimmy Feehan is named at full-back on the Tipp side for tomorrow night's game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

TIPPERARY TEAM

Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

Shane O'Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle), Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule) Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch)

Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash) Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers) Robbie Kiely (Captain Carbery Rangers)

Steven O'Brien (Ballina) and Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle), Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers), Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

Subs:

Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers

Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

Liam Casey - Cahir

George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers

Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

Ian Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

Brendan Martin - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

Seán Carey - Moyle Rovers

Stephen Murray - Burgess.

CORK TEAM

New Cork manager Ronan McCarthy has named his first National Football League side. Having used a large and varied panel in their two recent successes against Waterford and Clare in winning the McGrath Cup, McCarthy continues with a very new-looking Cork side. There are just two starters tomorrow night – Jamie O’Sullivan and Kevin Crowley – from the team which began against Tipperary in last year’s championship.

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrs)

3. Jamie O'Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Micheal McSweeney (Newcestown)

5. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

6. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

7. Brian O'Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs) Captain

9. Daniel O'Callaghan (Clyda Rovers)

10. Sean White (Clonakilty)

11. Sean Powter (Douglas)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. John O'Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

15. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Subs:

16. Ryan Price (O'Donovan Rossa)

17. Eoin Lavers (Dohenys)

18. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)

19. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

20. Kevin O[Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

21. Cillian O[Hanlon (Kilshannig)

22. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

23. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)