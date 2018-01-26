Clonmel High School footballers advance to semi-final of Frewen Cup



The High School, Clonmel advanced to the last four of the Munster under 16 1/2 A championship thanks to a hard fought four-points victory over Cork kingpins Coláiste Chríost Rí on Thursday, 25th January at the WIT Campus.

Playing with a stiffish breeze in the opening half, the Cork side opened well with 2 early scores from their young star Jack O’Brien. However the Clonmel side settled and began to get on top around the middle and Barry Kehoe, Jack Dillon, Enda Dunphy and Mark O Connor scores seen the scoreboard turned around at 0-7 to 0-4 at the break. Indeed but for a succession of great saves by Chríost Rí net-minder Antonio Ancheta, the High School could have gone in further ahead.

Tadgh Condon (High School and Clonmel Commercials)

The South Tipperary side did not dwell on this and a bright start to the 2nd half seen the High School extend their lead to 7 as a speculative left footed attempt from Kyle Cuddy deceived the unfortunate Ancheta and found its way to the net. The Douglas school needed a response and ill discipline in the High School tackling and defending allowed the deficit to be cut to 3 points before a well worked move ended at the feet of Clonmel Commercials Enda Dunphy who had the easiest of finishes to extend the lead to six once again.

Despite this, Coláiste Chríost Rí never threw in the towel and gave everything in a frantic last 10 minutes but each time the gap was closed, the High School responded with some vital scores of their own. With the scores at 2-10 to 0-12, the final whistle sounded to ensure the High Schools safe passage to the semi-final of the Munster championship, which will take place after the mock exams against St Flannan’s of Ennis.

Lee Ryan and captain Billy O'Connor (both High School and Kilsheelan/Kilcash)

The High School’s began training in early December and challenge games against sides such as the Waterford minor team and sides from further afield a stood to them as there is strong competition for places on the team.

Panel:

Mark O'Connor Clonmel Commercials

Oran Ryan Moyle Rovers

Lee Ryan Kilsheelan Kilcash

Jack Dillon Clonmel Og

Seamus O'Gorman The Nire

Barry Kehoe Kilsheelan Kilcash

Eoin McCarthy Clonmel Commercials

Liam Ryan Moyle Rovers

Billy O'Connor Kilsheelan Kilcash

Fabian Kerton Clonmel Óg

Conor Neville Kilsheelan Kilcash

Adam Quigley Kilsheelan Kilcash

Cathal Deely Clonmel Commercials

Josh Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

David Brannigan Ardfinnan

Luke Guiry The Nire

Jamie Walsh Clonmel Commercials

Sean Leahy Clonmel Commercials

Kyle Cuddy The Nire

Oísín Looney The Nire

Tadhg Condon Clonmel Commercials

Cathal O'Mahony Fethard

Ayo Williams Unattached

Deji Williams Unattached

Zack Cahalane Moyle Rovers

Lekan Oki Unattached

Rory O’Dowd Clonmel Commercials

Cian Walsh Moyle Rovers

Andrew Browne Ardfinnan

Seán Freaney Kilsheelan Kilcash

Enda Dunphy Clonmel Commercials

Fionn Hallinan The Nire

Aidan Hayes Moyle Rovers

Oísín Walsh The Nire

Emmet Butler Kilsheelan Kilcash