Tipperary dual star Orla O'Dwyer helps ladies football and camogie teams to victory over 24 hours

Dual star Orla O'Dwyer had a busy weekend as she helped Tipperary to victory in both ladies football and camogie.

The versatile Boherlahan woman is totally committed to both codes as she showed over just twenty four hours.

On Saturday she was one of the star performers in Tipperary's win over Offaly in the camogie national league clash at The Ragg.

It was an important win for Tipperary as they recorded their first points in the league with a 0-16 to 0-7 win over the Leinster side.

Then on Sunday the Cashel club player travelled with the ladies footballers to Armagh where her two goals were crucial in Tipperary's 2-12 to 2-10 win.

The goals swung the tie in Tipp's favour in a very even contest with O'Dwyer showing no ill effects from her earlier exertions in the weekend with the hurley.

The dual player is becoming a rarity in the men's game but Orla is setting a new trend for the ladies.