Draws made for the Tipperary GAA County Championships

Above - Clonmel Commercials captain Donal Lynch raises the O'Dwyer Cup aloft after his team's defeat of Killenaule in last year's County Senior Football Championship Final. His team have been drawn in a group with Aherlow Gaels, Ardfinnan and Eire Og Annacarty in this year's championship.

The draws for the Tipperary GAA County Championships in Senior Hurling, Intermediate Hurling and Senior Football were made on Monday night at the Sarsfields Centre in Thurles, and are as follows –

COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Group one - Clonoulty-Rossmore, Mullinahone, Nenagh Éire Óg and Roscrea.

Group two - Éire Óg Annacarty, Kilruane MacDonaghs, Killenaule and Toomevara.

Group three - Thurles Sarsfields, Drom/Inch, Upperchurch-Drombane and Carrick Swans.

Group four - Loughmore-Castleiney, Borris-Ileigh, Portroe and Kiladangan.

Three rounds of games will be played, with the top two teams progressing to the knockout stage of the competition.

Preliminary quarter-finals will be played if a divisional champion has not progressed to the knockout stage of the county championship through the round robin stage of the competition.

The group winners will be seeded in the quarter-finals, with repeat pairings avoided where possible (repeat pairings are also avoided where possible at the semi-final stage of the competition).

The four bottom teams in the respective groups will battle it out to see which two teams are relegated to Roinn II (the Séamus Ó Riain Cup) for the 2019 championship.

The County Senior Hurling Championship is scheduled to begin on the week ending Sunday, April 8th. Round two of the championship is fixed for the week ending Sunday, September 2nd, with round three scheduled for the week ending Sunday, September 9th.

If required the preliminary quarter-finals will take place on Wednesday, September 26th while the quarter-finals are scheduled for Sunday, October 7th.

The semi-finals are fixed for Sunday, October 14th and the county final will take place on Sunday, October 28th.

The divisional senior hurling championships are scheduled to be played on April 1st, April 22nd, April 29th and May 6th. All divisional championships are scheduled to be completed by the week ending Sunday, May 6th.

ROINN TWO SÉAMUS Ó RIAIN CUP

The 2018 Séamus Ó Riain Cup finalists will be promoted to Roinn One in time for the 2019 senior hurling championship.

Group one - Burgess, JK Brackens, St Mary’s Clonmel and Ballingarry.

Group two - Templederry Kenyons, Clonakenny, Silvermines and Newport.

Group three - Ballina, Holycross-Ballycahill, Lorrha-Dorrha and Moycarkey-Borris.

Following three rounds of games the top two group winners qualify for the semi-finals, while the remaining group winner and three runners-up battle it out in the quarter-finals (repeat pairings avoided where possible).

There will be no relegation from the Séamus Ó Riain Cup in 2018.

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Group one - Moyne-Templetuohy, Ballinahinch and Lattin Gaels.

Group two - Cappawhite, Carrick Davins, Cashel King Cormacs and Thurles Sarsfields.

Group three - Borrisokane, Galtee Rovers, Drom/Inch and Arravale Rovers.

Group four - Gortnahoe-Glengoole, Moyle Rovers and Seán Treacys.

Group five - Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Ballybacon-Grange, Kiladangan and Golden-Kilfeacle.

Group six - Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams, Shannon Rovers and Moneygall.

Following the round robin stage of the competition the top two teams in each group qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.

If all divisional champions are already qualified for the knockout phase of the competition the three group winners, which featured four teams, and one of the group winners, which featured three teams, get a bye to the quarter-finals.

The remaining two group winners featuring three teams, plus the six group runners-up, play off in four preliminary quarter-finals.

Repeat pairings will be avoided where possible during the knockout stage of the competition.

All divisional intermediate hurling championships will be completed in April.

Two teams will be relegated from the Intermediate grade in 2018.

The County Intermediate Hurling Championship will be played on the same dates as the County Senior Hurling Championship, with the final fixed for Wednesday, October 17th.

COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

The County Senior Football Championship is a stand alone competition that isn’t connected to the divisional championships.

Group one - Loughmore-Castleiney, Kilsheelan-Kilcash, JK Brackens and Drom/Inch.

Group two - Moyle Rovers, Arravale Rovers, Upperchurch-Drombane and Galtee Rovers.

Group three - Killenaule, Ballyporeen, Kiladangan and Cahir.

Group four - Clonmel Commercials, Aherlow Gaels, Ardfinnan and Éire Óg Annacarty.

Following three rounds of games the group winners and runners-up will meet in the quarter-finals, with repeat pairings avoided where possible.

The bottom team in each group will play off to determine which sides are relegated - the two losers will be relegated.

The first round of the County Senior Football Championship will be played on the week ending Sunday, April 15th; round two on the week ending Sunday, September 16th and round three on Sunday, September 23rd.

The quarter-finals are scheduled to be played on September 30th, the semi-finals on October 10th and the final on October 21st.