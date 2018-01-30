Stephen Quinn appointed FAI's South Tipperary Development Officer

Stephen Quinn is the new FAI Development Officer for South Tipperary.

Stephen, who is originally from Tipperary Town, began coaching with Tipperary Town Ladies FC in 2011 before gaining valuable experience on the FAI Project Futsal course run by newly appointed Head of Women's Football, David Lenane.

Stephen's passion for football soon came to the fore as his hard work with the TSSDL's Girls Emerging Talent Programme (ETP) has firmly established South Tipperary as a major force in Women's football in Ireland.

Stephen's inspiring drive and hard work with various squads, programmes and projects over the years soon projected him as a major influence of football in South Tipperary. This led to him applying for the FAI course in Carlow IT and being accepted on the course.

Stephen will look to follow on from the fantastic work completed by his predecessor David Lenane and will work with the same passion and enthusiasm he has shown with his various footballing experiences over the years.