Tipperary Town girls create history by reaching FAI national cup quarter finals

A very proud day for Tipperary Town Ladies FC as their u16 girls booked their place into the last 8 of the FAI national cup after a hard fought game against a very hard working and physical Kilkerrin side, winning 6-3.

Kilkerrin started the brighter with Tipperary Town finding it hard to string passes together and create opportunities.

Against the run of play Tipperary Town opened the scoring from an excellent individual goal by Aoibheann Clancy who took the ball from her own half before cutting back onto her right just outside the box and found the back of the net with a great strike. Tipperary doubled their lead 5 minutes later through a great strike from Chloe Wills outside the box that left the keeper no chance to save.

Although Tipperary Town were 2-0 it wasn't all plain sailing with Leah Cremins very busy in the middle of the field breaking play up and doing very well.

Kilkerrin were dangerous when they attacked and hit the cross bar and were denied by Gemma Geary who had an excellent game in goals.

Tipperary Town made it 3-0 just before half time from a well worked corner kick and Hannah Quinn scored from close range with a great finish.

The second half as a whole was a battling performance from both teams. Tipperary Town raced into a 4-0 lead from a ball over the top by Aoibheann Clancy to Sarah Armshaw who again showed her quaility by finishing from a tight angle.

Kilkerrin never stopped working and scored three goals in a crazy 10 minute period to really open the game up at 4-3.

Tipperary Town settled again with Megan Heffernan having an excellent game along with Megan Prenderville, Sally Ann O'Dwyer and Megan Ryan.

They made it 5-3 through another corner with Hannah Quinn reacting quickest to tap home from close range.

Aoibheann C, Chloe W and the impressive Sara F got a foothold in the middle of the field and Tipperary Town made it 6-3 with a great ball over the top again from Aoibheann Clancy to Sarah Armshaw who played the ball across the face of goal for Niamh Lewis to finish.

Niamh Lewis, Orla Bourke and Roisin Mausell made a big impact off the bench and helped Tipperary Town secure a historic win and book their place into the last eight in Ireland.