Dust off the cobwebs and get cycling!

At the recent AGM of the Cashel Rock Pedallers the following were elected to the committee, John O’Dwyer (chairman), Tomás Ó Miadhacháin (secretary), Isabelle O’Brien (treasurer), Monica Slattery (pro), Gail Horan, Catherine Fitzelle and D.J. Horan.

Weekly Cycles

A motion was passed to return to Sunday for the weekly club cycle.

A group captain will be appointed and they will decide the route of the cycle and when they are not available they will appoint a leader for the day.

Cycles will be in the following groups; Pirates (Capt. Monica Slattery, 15 to 20 Km/h), Cheetahs 20 to 25 Km/h), Bulls 25 Km/h +). Groups will meet at Lidl car-park, Cahir Road, Cashel and Depart at 10am.

Sportives

With winter behind us it’s time to brush off the cobwebs of winter, and the bike, and hit the road in preparation for the Sportive season which gets underway shortly.

The first of these will be Sarah’s Cycle on Saturday, February 24, and Sunday, 25th. On Saturday 24th the cycle is from Clonmel to Kilkenny and back with a choice of 75, 110 and 120Km. On Sunday 25th the cycle is a 65Km spin from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir and back. Registration is at the Park Hotel, Clonmel, and cycles depart at 10am.

Donations to the Down Syndrome Ireland Tipperary Branch would be very much appreciated.

Cashel Rock Pedallers C.C. is honoured to once again support the Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel Annual Cycle.

This year’s cycle takes place on Sunday, April 15, with a course to suit every level.

There’s a good challenging 100Km taking in the hills around Killenaule and a nice leisurely 60Km around the Golden Vale.

It is hoped that we will again get the support of all our neighbouring cycle clubs and even if you are not a member of a cycle club you can participate in this great event.

Fees are; Cycling Ireland Members €20 – Non- CI members €25 with ALL money raised goes to support the great work done by the staff at Scoil Aonghusa. The school even provides a nice warm meal afterwards.

The above sportives should be a good incentive to get back on the bike, so put them in you diary and get in some Km/Miles in the legs on the weekly club cycle, starting next Sunday.

Club Membership

At the AGM a motion was passed to reduce the club membership fee to €10. This was done to offset the increase in the Cycling Ireland Club Registration fee. As club and C.I. membership is now fully on-line, members are reminded to check their e-mails for their renewal notice.

Renewal can be completed on the Cycling Ireland website but if anyone is having difficulty in completing it they can contact any committee member. Cycling Ireland membership includes ‘Third Party’ liability and Personal insurance.