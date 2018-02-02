Tipperary hurling and football teams for weekend league games announced

With Tipperary in action in both the Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues this weekend, the respective managements have tonight released their teams.

Starting with the hurling panel, in announcing his team to face Waterford in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening next February 3rd at 7pm, manager Michael Ryan has handed a league debut to Newport's Séan O'Brien in one of 6 changes to last week's starting fifteen.

The team lines out as follows:

1. Paul Maher - Moyne-Templetuohy

2. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan

3. Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy

4. Sean O'Brien - Newport

5. Joe O’Dwyer - Killenaule

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields

7. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields

8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh

9. Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill

10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh

11. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

12. Seán Curran - Mullinahone

13. Michael Breen - Ballina

14. Jason Forde - Silvermines

15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Subs:

16. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

17. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane

18. Ger Browne - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

19. Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs

20. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule

21. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Eire Óg

22. Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's Clonmel

23. Donagh Maher - Burgess

24. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha

25. Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

26. Paul Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane

Meanwhile football manager Liam Kearns has also handed a starting league debut to John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney) who was introduced as a sub in the victory over Cork last weekend. John is one of 2 changes in the Tipperary football team who welcome Roscommon to Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon next, February 4th at 2pm.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle

3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Subs:

16. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers

17. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

18. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

19. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers

20. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

21. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

22. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

23. Ian Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

24. Brendan Martin - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

25. Seán Carey - Moyle Rovers

26. Stephen Murray - Burgess