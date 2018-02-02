Tipperary hurling and football teams for weekend league games announced
Tipperary hurling captain Padraic Maher will lead the side against Waterford.
With Tipperary in action in both the Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues this weekend, the respective managements have tonight released their teams.
Starting with the hurling panel, in announcing his team to face Waterford in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening next February 3rd at 7pm, manager Michael Ryan has handed a league debut to Newport's Séan O'Brien in one of 6 changes to last week's starting fifteen.
The team lines out as follows:
1. Paul Maher - Moyne-Templetuohy
2. Alan Flynn - Kiladangan
3. Tomás Hamill - Moyne-Templetuohy
4. Sean O'Brien - Newport
5. Joe O’Dwyer - Killenaule
6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) - Thurles Sarsfields
7. Ronan Maher - Thurles Sarsfields
8. Brendan Maher - Borris-Ileigh
9. Cathal Barrett - Holycross-Ballycahill
10. Dan McCormack - Borris-Ileigh
11. Noel McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
12. Seán Curran - Mullinahone
13. Michael Breen - Ballina
14. Jason Forde - Silvermines
15. John McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Subs:
16. Daragh Mooney - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
17. James Barry - Upperchurch-Drombane
18. Ger Browne - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
19. Cian Darcy - Kilruane MacDonaghs
20. Paudie Feehan - Killenaule
21. Barry Heffernan - Nenagh Eire Óg
22. Séamus Kennedy - St. Mary's Clonmel
23. Donagh Maher - Burgess
24. Patrick Maher - Lorrha-Dorrha
25. Paul Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
26. Paul Shanahan - Upperchurch-Drombane
Meanwhile football manager Liam Kearns has also handed a starting league debut to John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney) who was introduced as a sub in the victory over Cork last weekend. John is one of 2 changes in the Tipperary football team who welcome Roscommon to Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon next, February 4th at 2pm.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle
3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Liam Casey - Cahir
9. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Subs:
16. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers
17. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
18. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
19. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers
20. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
21. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
22. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
23. Ian Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
24. Brendan Martin - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
25. Seán Carey - Moyle Rovers
26. Stephen Murray - Burgess
