Tipperary side St. Michael's host Tolka Rovers in repeat of historic 1974 cup final

Memories of the most famous day in St Michael's history will be recalled on Sunday when the Saints host Tolka Rovers in the last sixteen of the FAI Junior Cup.

Because it was the famed Dublin club that the Tipp town side beat in the 1974 final to become the first club from the Premier County to lift the coveted trophy.

The win has gone down in Cooke Park folklore.

Saints have since added a second FAI Cup win but if they hope to make it three they will need to be at their best to get over Tolka Rovers who knocked out Clonmel Town in the last round.

However home advantage will be a boost to the Saints, in addition to their current form – they put eight past rivals Clonmel Celtic in the league last weekend.

On the domestice scene on Sunday, it's Tipperary Cup action with six matches down for decision, including Clonmel Town hosting Tipperary Town B.

Fixtures

Saturday, 3rd February

TSDL Youths Division 1

Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 2:30pm J Teehan

TSDL Youths Div 2A

Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Duffy

Burncourt/Vee v Cashel Town, 2:30pm T Ryan

TSDL Youths Division 2B

Mullinahone v Moyglass United, 2:30pm G Ward

Two Mile Borris v Clerihan, 2:30pm J Maguire

Sunday 4th February

FAI Junior Cup last 16

St Michael’s v Tolka Rovers, 2:30pm

Tipperary Cup 1st Round

Two Mile Borris v Rosegreen, 2:30pm P Ivors

Old Bridge v Cahir Park, 11am M Coady

Peake Villa B v Clonmel Town B, 11am P Ivors

Killusty v Suirside, 2:30pm M Jordan

Clonmel Town v Tipperary Town B, 2:30pm M Coady

Glengoole United v Two Mile Borris B, 11am M Jordan

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League

Tipperary Town v Bansha Celtic, 11am P Keane

Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa, 2:30pm N Coughlan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1

Cashel Town v Galbally United, 11am T Ryan

Vee Rovers v St Michael’s, 11am N Coughlan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2

Donohill and District v Wilderness Rovers, 2:30pm J Lyons

Burncourt Celtic v St Nicholas, 2:30pm G Ward

Mullinahone v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3

Ballyneale v Cahir Park, 11am J Corry

Moyglss United v Killenaule Rovers, 2:30pm P Keane