Tipperary side St. Michael's host Tolka Rovers in repeat of historic 1974 cup final
St. Michael's continue their quest for a third FAI Junior Cup at home to Tolka Rovers on Sunday.
Memories of the most famous day in St Michael's history will be recalled on Sunday when the Saints host Tolka Rovers in the last sixteen of the FAI Junior Cup.
Because it was the famed Dublin club that the Tipp town side beat in the 1974 final to become the first club from the Premier County to lift the coveted trophy.
The win has gone down in Cooke Park folklore.
Saints have since added a second FAI Cup win but if they hope to make it three they will need to be at their best to get over Tolka Rovers who knocked out Clonmel Town in the last round.
However home advantage will be a boost to the Saints, in addition to their current form – they put eight past rivals Clonmel Celtic in the league last weekend.
On the domestice scene on Sunday, it's Tipperary Cup action with six matches down for decision, including Clonmel Town hosting Tipperary Town B.
Fixtures
Saturday, 3rd February
TSDL Youths Division 1
Peake Villa v St Michael’s, 2:30pm J Teehan
TSDL Youths Div 2A
Cahir Park v Bansha Celtic, 2:30pm M Duffy
Burncourt/Vee v Cashel Town, 2:30pm T Ryan
TSDL Youths Division 2B
Mullinahone v Moyglass United, 2:30pm G Ward
Two Mile Borris v Clerihan, 2:30pm J Maguire
Sunday 4th February
FAI Junior Cup last 16
St Michael’s v Tolka Rovers, 2:30pm
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Two Mile Borris v Rosegreen, 2:30pm P Ivors
Old Bridge v Cahir Park, 11am M Coady
Peake Villa B v Clonmel Town B, 11am P Ivors
Killusty v Suirside, 2:30pm M Jordan
Clonmel Town v Tipperary Town B, 2:30pm M Coady
Glengoole United v Two Mile Borris B, 11am M Jordan
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Tipperary Town v Bansha Celtic, 11am P Keane
Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa, 2:30pm N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Cashel Town v Galbally United, 11am T Ryan
Vee Rovers v St Michael’s, 11am N Coughlan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Donohill and District v Wilderness Rovers, 2:30pm J Lyons
Burncourt Celtic v St Nicholas, 2:30pm G Ward
Mullinahone v Kilsheelan United, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Ballyneale v Cahir Park, 11am J Corry
Moyglss United v Killenaule Rovers, 2:30pm P Keane
