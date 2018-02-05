Tipperary side St. Michael's into FAI Junior Cup quarter finals with win over Tolka Rovers

Tipperary Town side St. Michael's are through to the FAI Junior Cup quarter finals following a 3-0 win over Dublin visitors Tolka Rovers at Cooke Park.

The two times winners proved too strong for the Dubliners with Jimmy Carr running the show for the home side.

Tolka Rovers took care of Clonmel Town in Dublin in the previous round of this year’s New Balance FAI Junior Cup, but they were facing a different animal altogether when they faced St Michael’s at a packed Cooke Park.

After a tentative start the home side completely over ran their guests, and but for Rovers keeper Callum Atkinson having an inspired afternoon, it could have been a lot worse for the Dublin side.

The opening period was a bit frenzied with both sides having half chances though not making any impression on the scoreline. St. Michael’s were playing a high pressing game and almost caught out the Dublin defence on a number of occasions when they overturned attempts to build up the play.

That said the visiting team had a few break out chances, but these were easily dealt with by the home defence.

Richie Ryan nearly broke the cover in the 41st minute and a minute later Chris Higgins looked to have given Saints the lead when he headed in a Shane Ryan corner kick but the referee called it back for an infringement.

The pressure finally told though a minute before the break when a Jimmy Carr shot found the corner of the net to make it 1-0 following a poor defensive clearance.

The home side could have made it two five minutes into the second half when Ollie O'Driscoll played in David Slattery but Atkinson did well to spread himself and make a save.

Saints were beginning to find gaps as Tolka Rovers began to look weary. Jimmy Carr saw his bullet shot cannon back off the post just after the hour mark.

The second goal came a minute later when after good perseverance from John O’Brien, Ollie O’Driscoll crossed for David Slattery to score from six yards out.

Saints were in full flow and Jimmy Carr was running the Dublin side ragged down the wings. Joey Mulcahy and Chris Higgins both went close before Jimmy Carr with a deft touch over the keeper made it 3-0 with five minutes left to seal the win and a place in the last eight.