Clonmel's Kevin Maunsell wins John Treacy 10 mile event in Dungarvan

Dungarvan was the venue on Sunday for the very popular John Treacy 10 Mile, with 75 cub athletes competing very well despite a few late withdrawals due to injury and sickness. Kevin Maunsell underlined his good form when winning this popular event in 49 mins 23 secs.

The race itself saw a group of four athletes go to the front after the first few miles with last year’s winner Alan O’Shea of Bantry, along with David Flynn of Clonliffe Harriers and Emmet Dunleavy of Sligo AC.

This group stayed together until the final few miles when Kevin increased the pace and once in the lead, kept the strong pace going to win comfortably in a very good time of 49 mins 23 secs, the 2nd fastest winning time over this course in recent years.

Jimmy Boland also had the proverbial blinder when running very well to finish 21st in 55 mins 39 secs, a massive improvement by Jimmy who made his debut in this event in 2016 when finishing 44th in 59 mins 9 secs, last year he ran 58 mins 49 secs.

Then we had Joey Feery also running very well when finishing 56th in 58 mins 37 secs, a massive improvement on last year’s run of 60:15.

Paudie O Keeffe who has been out injured for quite some time, put in a brilliant performance when finishing 160th in 63 mins 15 secs.

We also had good performances from Eddy O’Donoghue 230th in 65:22, Corneilius McFadden 284th in 67:49, Bernard Durand 290th in 67:58, James Denn 295th in 68:03, Emmet Prendergast 310th in 68:19, Aine Roche 324th in 68:37, Rebecca Doocey 341st in 69 mins, Brendan Walshe 363rd in 69:21, Ailish Mansfield on her debut in this event ran a brilliant race when finishing 367th in 69:24, Barry Horgan 379th in 69:33, Siobhan McHugh 395th in 69:52, Noel Ryan 404th in 70:07, Richard O’Gorman 410th in 70:19, Brian Carroll 414th in 70:26, John Perry 420th in 70:34, Neil Proven 430th in 70:46, Vincent McHugh 431st in 70:47, Ann Marie Boland 434th in 70:49, Anthony Power on his birthday ran very well when finishing 449th in 71:30 and greatly improving on last year’s performance of 72:40, Cyril Fogarty 464th in 71:47, Suzanne Shine 476th in 72:01, John Griffin 481st in 72:08, Keith O’Brien 508th in 72:42, Tom Bourke 550th in 73:47, Michelle Doherty 556th in 73:53, Sheila Perry 564th in 74 mins, Edel Roche 568th in 74:05, Kenny Brett 582nd in 74:19, Sean O’Dea 635th in 75:04, Martin Walsh 661st in 75:33, Elaine Horgan 678th in 75:48, Tommy Dunphy 690th in 75:59, Keith Robinson 698th in 76:14, Edmond Prendergast 723rd in 76:47, Donal Ryan 749th in 77:18, Sancha Quigley making her debut in this event ran very well when finishing 830th in 78:42, Marian Flaherty 853rd in 78:59, Aisling English was another club member making her debut in this event and she too ran very well when finishing 887th in 79:26, Michael Ryan 890th in 79:28, Michael Doocey 898th in 79:32, Dan O’Keeffe 948th in 80:28, Pat Walsh 976th in 81:06, John Laste 986th in 81:16, Eamonn English 997th in 81:27,Orla Durand 1004th in 81:43, Angela Walsh 1041st in 82:18, Claire Tierney 1264th in 86:06, Ned O’Brien 1293rd in 86:56, Nicole O’Gorman 1298th in 86:59, Sarah Toomey 1332nd, Brian Tyrrell 1351st in 87:54, Sinead Kennedy 1368th in 88:23, Julie Tideswell 1397th in 88:40, Grainne O’Malley 1451st in 89:36, Deirdre Fahey 1456th in 89:42, Miriam O’Gorman 1537th in 90:43, Martina Crotty 1583rd in 91:27, Eoin Morrissey ran very well on his debut in this event when finishing 1597th in 91:40, Silvia McGee was another athlete making her debut in this event and she too ran very well when finishing 1626th in 92:18, Paul Higgins was another debutant and he too should be pleased with his performance when finishing 1648th in 92:37, Sandra Laycock Flack 1668th in 92:59, Lorraine Kennedy was another Club member making her debut in this Classic event and she too ran very well when finishing 1675th in 93:17, Jo Brett 1705th in 94:04, Aisling Cooney was another Club member making her debut in this event and she too ran very well when finishing 1748th in 95:05, Marion O Neill 1788th in 95:52, Catherine Murphy was making her Club debut and she ran very well when finishing 1882nd in 98:23, Jacqui Walsh 1883rd in 98:25, Claire Falvey 2119th in 112:13 and Jackie Hickey was another Club member making her debut in this event and she too should be very happy with her performance when finishing 2133rd in 113:10.

.