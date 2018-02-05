Don't run from these speedy gardai - you WILL be caught!

Don't run away from these gardai - because you WILL be caught!

A local athletics club is celebrating the success of two runners, both members of An Garda Siochana, who scorched through the field at the national Garda cross country in Dublin.

Kieran Lees and Damien Holian are members of Mooreabbey Milers AC and they left the field in their wake at the event.

Despite a slip at a crucial moment in the last half kilometre, Kieran powered home in 1st place with seconds to spare. Damien continued his fine form on his return from injury claiming silver in his category.

The successful club on the Tipperary/Limerick border is rightly proud of its two flying boys in blue.