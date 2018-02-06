Clonmel coursing draw does no favours for Derby sponsors Boylesports

Trainer Kevin Barry heads to Powerstown Park in Clonmel this weekend with his strongest hand yet in the Boylesports Coursing Derby.

Both his runners Outoftheshadow and Watchman sit at the top of the market and will be a disaster of a result for the firm. Connections must be very happy with both draws.

Part Exchange has been handed a tricky enough draw in the last quarter, he could meet Kyle Steel in round two which could be a real crowd puller. Of the other fancied runners, City Link is nicely positioned at the bottom of the third quarter.

Derby sponsor John Boyle, is represented in the draw by Ashmore Derby, his connections are extremely happy with their draw, it would be no surprise to see him get to the final morning.

In the Oaks, the connections of the jolly Silent Wonder must have been rubbing their hands together after the draw was made. She couldn’t have been placed any better, it’s going to be hard to see her being over-turned early.

Mad Decision is another thorn in our side as she doesn’t look too badly drawn at the top of the card.

BoyleSports’ traders make Skellig Shane the 7/4 favourite for the Kevin Smith Champion Stakes followed by Ballygerald Buzz at 5/2.

In the betting for the Grace Bruton Champion Bitch Stakes, there was a bit of a shake up on Tuesdaymorning following the withdrawal of Tree Top Kerry.

Bexhill Anna still sits at the top of the market as the Even money favourite, but Dicks Bimbo’s price has been slashed into 13/8 as a result of support.

Aoife Heffron, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented “The draw has looked to favour the punters more than the bookies this year, most of the fancied runners have been kept well apart. I can struggle to see us getting a result this year, the weather could have a big say however.”

She added “Everyone here in BoyleSports HQ are hoping that Ashmore Derby can keep the money in the satchel!”

BoyleSports Coursing Derby Betting

Outoftheshadow 6/1

Watchman 7/1

Part Exchange 7/1

City Link 10/1

Silent Whisper 10/1

Roquefort Teddy 12/1

Kyle Steel 12/1

Lone Rocket 14/1

Zizu 16/1

Needham Yippee 20/1 BAR