New owners of Slievenamon Golf Club pledge to continue golf

The final details regarding the handover of Slievenamon Golf Club at Clonacody are continuing as we go to press between the Lalor family and a Clonmel connected consortium. The golfing public will be glad to learn it is intended to continue the 18-hole course as a going concern.

The following statement was issued by a consortium member on Monday last.

“The Lalor family and the consortium behind the intending purchasers are working closely together to ensure a seamless handover of the golf club as a going concern.

“In particular all maintenance requirements of the golf course are being attended to so that there will be no fall off in quality during the intervening period while legalities are being finalised.

“A spokesperson for the consortium has expressed their enthusiasm for the new venture.

“We appreciate how important Slievenamon Golf course is to the local golfers and will do everything we can to preserve and promote the course and clubhouse as an amenity for the area,” the statement concluded.