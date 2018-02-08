Grant of almost €300,000 approved for Clonmel Racecourse

Clonmel is one of three racecourses that have been approved for capital development grants by the board of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI).

Grant aid of almost €300,000 has been allocated towards the estimated €788,000 cost of a new weigh room building, which will be located to an area immediately west of the parade ring in Clonmel.

The parade ring will also undergo some minor adjustments, creating a better connection between both areas.

The existing weigh room building will remain fully in use during the construction phase, which is expected to commence later this year.

The new build of approximately 450 square metres will accommodate facilities for jockeys, valets, racing officials and stewards, as well as medical rooms.

DJ Histon, General Manager of Clonmel racecourse says “when planning the location for the new weigh room building, we considered a number of layouts and configurations and we believe that the selected location, coupled with a well thought-out design and layout, will provide a significant upgrade on the current building for this important industry facility.

“We are also undertaking a number of other improvements, including stable staff facilities and ambulance roadway works, but the new weigh room building will be the most significant of our immediate plans at Clonmel.”

Grants have also been approved for Bellewstown and Dundalk racecourses.