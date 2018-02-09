Tipperary football team for Clare game in Ennis is named

Tipperary football team for Clare game in Ennis is named

All Star Michael Quinlivan.

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has announced the same starting 15 to face Clare in round 3 of the Allianz Football League on Sunday afternoon next, February 11th at 2pm in Cusack Park, Ennis.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle

3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney 

4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers 

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. Steven O'Brien - Ballina 

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle 

11. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill 

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen 

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Subs:

16. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers

17. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

18. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

19. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers

20. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

21. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

22. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

23. Ian Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

24. Brendan Martin - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

25. Seán Carey - Moyle Rovers

26. Stephen Murray - Burgess