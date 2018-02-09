Tipperary football team for Clare game in Ennis is named
All Star Michael Quinlivan.
Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has announced the same starting 15 to face Clare in round 3 of the Allianz Football League on Sunday afternoon next, February 11th at 2pm in Cusack Park, Ennis.
The team lines out as follows;
1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle
3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers
5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) - Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule
8. Liam Casey - Cahir
9. Steven O'Brien - Ballina
10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle
11. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials
12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney
Subs:
16. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers
17. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
18. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch
19. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers
20. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers
21. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan
22. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials
23. Ian Fahey - Clonmel Commercials
24. Brendan Martin - Kilsheelan-Kilcash
25. Seán Carey - Moyle Rovers
26. Stephen Murray - Burgess
