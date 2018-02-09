Tipperary football team for Clare game in Ennis is named

Tipperary football manager Liam Kearns has announced the same starting 15 to face Clare in round 3 of the Allianz Football League on Sunday afternoon next, February 11th at 2pm in Cusack Park, Ennis.

The team lines out as follows;

1. Evan Comerford - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Shane O'Connell - Golden-Kilfeacle

3. John Meagher - Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Alan Campbell - Moyle Rovers

5. Bill Maher - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) - Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan - Killenaule

8. Liam Casey - Cahir

9. Steven O'Brien - Ballina

10. Josh Keane - Golden-Kilfeacle

11. Jack Kennedy - Clonmel Commercials

12. Brian Fox - Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney - Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan - Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam McGrath - Loughmore-Castleiney

Subs:

16. Ciarán Kenrick - Moyle Rovers

17. Kevin Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

18. Emmet Moloney - Drom & Inch

19. George Hannigan - Shannon Rovers

20. Liam Boland - Moyle Rovers

21. Colm O’Shaughnessy - Ardfinnan

22. Jason Lonergan - Clonmel Commercials

23. Ian Fahey - Clonmel Commercials

24. Brendan Martin - Kilsheelan-Kilcash

25. Seán Carey - Moyle Rovers

26. Stephen Murray - Burgess