Wasted journey of over 500km for Tipperary ladies footballers as game called off

Tipperary ladies footballers and management were extremely disappointed that their league game against Tyrone was called off on Sunday morning due to a snow covered pitch at the Tyrone venue.

The panel had travelled to Dundalk on Saturday to ensure that they wouldn’t have such a long journey to Tyrone on the day of the game.

So the postponement meant they had a 500km plus wasted return journey to the Co. Louth town.

Tyrone had moved the game to a 4G pitch in the hope that it could be played but even that didn’s survive the weather.

The game was eventually called off just after 9am on Sunday.

As well as the players who were already in Dundalk, a number of Tipperary supporters were on their way to Tyrone by the time the news broke.

Manager Shane Ronayne was very disappointed, adding that there was a serious cost involved in travelling a day early and an overnight in a hotel.

“We came staight home when we heard it was off. We are very disappointed and we hope that the game will be refixed at a half way venue next Sunday”, he added.