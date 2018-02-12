Dicks Bimbo is a popular Clonmel winner at National Coursing Meeting

Above - The Owen McKenna-trained Dicks Bimbo with Aliyah, Ciaran and Freya McKenna after it won its course in the first round of the Horse and Jockey Hotel Oaks at last year's National Coursing Meeting in Clonmel. Dicks Bimbo won the Grace and Matt Bruton Champion Bitch Stakes at this year's meeting.

There was a major local success at the final day of the National Coursing Meeting in Clonmel this afternoon, Monday, when Dicks Bimbo won the Grace and Matt Bruton Champion Bitch Stakes final for Sean Tobin, Clonmel.

The bitch, trained in New Inn by Owen McKenna, was a wide margin winner of the event, easily defeating Do It Chubbys in a time of 13.26.

Dicks Bimbo was a very popular winner for Clonmel brothers and longtime coursing enthusiasts Paddy, Sean and Liam Tobin and Sean's son Patsy.

The bitch was the favourite for last year's Horse and Jockey Hotel Oaks but was out of luck on that occasion.

However she has been in outstanding form this season and had already won three cups before heading to Powerstown Park at the weekend.

The early morning frost in Clonmel thawed quickly to allow the meeting to be completed.

Foxhollow Lady beat Elegant Dame in the final of the Horse and Jockey Hotel Oaks, in 13.18. A five-length leader from the early stages, she held the runner-up all the way up the hill to secure another big race success for Newry trainer Brendan Matthews.

Meanwhile, Silent Whisper was an outstanding winner of the Boylesports Derby. Trained in Scartaglin, Kerry, by Maurice O'Connor, the dog got a flying start and was always holding City Link to win in 12.88.