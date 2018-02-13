Michael Cahill returns to the Tipperary senior hurling panel

Thurles Sarsfields defender Michael Cahill has made a welcome return to the Tipperary senior hurling panel.

Manager Michael Ryan said the corner-back had been unavailable in recent weeks due to exam commitments, but that his enthusiasm since re-joining the squad had been “infectious”.

“Mickey Cahill has come back to us this week,” Michael Ryan stated.

Speaking ahead of Saturday evening's Allianz National Hurling League game against Wexford at Semple Stadium, the Tipp boss said “He was doing some exams so he wasn't around. And he has just come back with a huge freshness and an enthusiasm that really has been infectious.

“Getting back a Mickey Cahill like that is really good. And, there are other fellows too. We are keen to get Dáire Quinn (Nenagh Eire Og) back hurling - he is back on his feet this week (following a foot complaint) and we are eager to get him back up through the gears.

“If we can get him back on the pitch it would be really, really good”.

Several Tipp players are in action this week with their colleges.

Both Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals take place today, Tuesday, with IT Carlow taking on the University of Limerick while the Dublin Institute of Technology face Dublin City University.

The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 24th, but in the short term Michael Ryan is concerned with the welfare of players including Jason Forde, Barry Heffernan, John McGrath and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher, who all have a busy week ahead of them.

“We are working very hard, but I suppose what we have to be cognizant of is the boys who are playing Fitzgibbon (Cup) this week and even preparing to play Fitzgibbon Cup this week.

“It will impact on us for the weekend. It does impact on the availability of those players and how much (playing) time we can get into those players or expect out of those players. So we will have to measure that this week,” he said.

On a happier note Michael Ryan was pleased to reveal that both Dan McCormack (knee cartilage) and Joe O’Dwyer (broken thumb) are recovering smartly from the injuries sustained against Waterford.

“Neither are as bad as they could have been - obviously when someone goes down because of a knee, like Dan McCormack did, you are just afraid of your life that it could be a cruciate or a significant ligament in the knee.

“So, for Dan it's great; he has had the little operation that he needed to have and his recovery has started. He is a great guy and he gets through a huge amount of work for us,” said the Tipp manager.