Tipperary man inducted in Washington Coaches Hall of Fame

A Tipperary man working in the sporting field in the USA has been recognised by his peers.

At a ceremony in Tacoma last month, Phil English, formerly of Ballinulty, was inducted into the Washington State Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Educated at Cullen and Glenbane national schools and St. Ailbe’s, Tipperary, he began running in the late sixties, going on to represent Ireland at schools, junior and senior level.

He attended Washington State University on an athletic scholarship from 1973-1977, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education and later earning a Master of Science degree in Physical Education.

Since 1986 he has been teaching biology and a college-level course in anatomy and physiology at Eisenhower High School in Yakima, while also overseeing the school’s athletic program.

Phil has had a great deal of success in his coaching career, but he has also helped many of his students achieve third level education through various college scholarships initiatives in cross country and track and field.

His annual Clear Lake/ White Pass Cross Country camps and clinics and his ground-breaking work in forming the weekly seasonal coach’s polls (started in the early 1990's) have helped to increase the profile of cross country in the state of Washington.