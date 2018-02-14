New owners of Slievenamon Golf Club announced

After weeks of local speculation as to who exactly the new owners of Slievenamon Golf Club, a company called BPM Core Investments Ltd have announced themselves as the proprietors of the 18 hole golf club located at Clonacody, located between Clonmel and Fethard.

The directors of BPM (Mary Hand, Brian Powell and Michael Maher) met with a small representative group of the Ladies and Men’s club members at Slievenamon Golf Club in the past week to introduce themselves and to discuss their immediate and longer term plans for the course and facilities at the Clonacody course.

They say they are passionately committed to bringing the course up to the highest standards. Work on maintaining the course has already commenced and new greenkeeping staff will be retained in the coming weeks.

According to BPM, the immediate focus on the course will be to maintain and improve the greens and a full course maintenance and upgrade programme will be developed.

A full professional survey of the course will be carried out next week and the results will be shared with the members, the new owners have assured the members.

The current fleet of maintenance equipment has been assessed. Maintenance and repair of existing equipment is being scheduled at the moment and essential new equipment will be ordered immediately.

It is also intended to re-open the restaurant and bar with a view to reintroducing full catering services as soon as possible.

A new Constitution for the Club will be drafted and circulated to the members representatives for their feedback and then presented to the full membership for their approval at an AGM/EGM.

The intention is to produce a clear and user-friendly document which will be accessible to everyone.