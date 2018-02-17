Rockwell Rovers GAA - become a patron of their new book!

Become a patron of the "History of Rockwell Rovers GAA" Book

This book is currently being compiled. Over the next few weeks, club members will be calling to your homes, looking for contribution of €50 towards the costs.

In return you will receive the following: Your name will be printed as a Patron on a special page in the book, you will receive a copy of the work signed by the author and you will be invited to the book launch.

The history of the Rockwell Rovers GAA club is the history of the Parish of New Inn and Knockgraffon and the many historic townlands that are in it.

Your support is much appreciated!

Anyone with any queries can contact Kevin Barron on 087 2231353.